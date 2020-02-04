India-South Korea Defence Ministers’ discuss ways to enhance bilateral security cooperation

A roadmap for Defence Industries Cooperation between India and RoK was also exchanged after the meeting.

The roadmap lists a number of possible areas of cooperation, including research and development. It also promotes investment in Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The two Ministers also exchanged views on regional security situation.

Defence Minister thanked Jeong Kyeongdoo for his participation in DefExpo 2020, being held in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow between February 5-9, 2020 as well as participation of RoK defence industries in the event.