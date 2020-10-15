India sets unprecedented record of corona recoveries, doubles time nearly 73 days | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

As a result, the doubling time of the infection has sharply improved. It is now almost 73 days (72.8 days). This indicates a substantial fall in the daily New Cases and the consequent increase in time taken to double the Total Cases.

India has come a long way from registering a doubling rate of 25.5 days in mid August to now registering a doubling rate of nearly 73 days. This is the result of collaborative action by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This is also the combined outcome of the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors.

The countrywide growing awareness regarding adoption of COVID appropriate behaviour has aided in curbing spread of the infection and seeking timely treatment.

81,514 new recoveries were added in the last 24 hour. With this, the total number of recoveries are nearly 64 Lakh (63,83,441). Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which has crossed 87% and now is 87.36%.

10 States/UTs account for 79% of the new recovered cases. Maharashtra has contributed more than 19,000 to the single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries.

Presently the active cases comprise 11.12% of the total positive cases of the country standing at 8,12,390. They have been below the 9 lakh mark for a week now.

67,708 new confirmed cases were registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

77% of new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra has the highest number with more than 10,000 cases followed by Karnataka with more than 9,000 cases.

680 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. These have been sustained below the 1000 mark since 12 days.

Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. More than 23% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (158 deaths).