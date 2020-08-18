India sets record of conducting nearly 9 lakh COVID tests in a single day: more than 19 lakh people recovered so far

With a record testing of nearly 9 lakh samples in a day, the nation achieved another milestone today. Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan addressing a media briefing in New Delhi informed that the remarkable feat has been achieved by rigorously following the “Test, Track and Treat” strategy.

Health Secretary said that the strong resolve and determination of the Union government along with State and Union Territory administration to follow aggressive testing as the first important step in the early detection and isolation of COVID-19 cases has resulted in rapid increase in the number of tests done per day. The week-wise average daily tests conducted has witnessed a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to around 8 lakh in the current week.

With 8 lakh 99 thousand 864 testings yesterday, the cumulative COVID sample tests done so far in the country has further risen to 3 crore 9 lakh 41 thousand 264. Health Secretary said that despite manifold increase in testing , the positivity rate has witnessed a steady decline. The positivity rate now stands at 7.72 percent.

Health Secretary said that the strong determinant of this milestone has been a sustained expansion of testing labs across the country. From merely one lab in January this year, the country today has 1 thousand 476 labs. Out of these, 971 are government labs while the remaining 505 are private labs.

Moreover the country registered highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in a single day. Nearly 58 thousand people in the country got cured and returned to their homes in the last 24 hours. With this the cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 in the country has reached close to touch the two million mark. So far, a total of 19 lakh 77 thousand 779 people have recovered in the country and with this the nationwide recovery rate has further improved to 73.18 per cent.

Addressing a media briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that the case fatality rate in the country continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.92 per cent. He said, 30 States and Union Territories in the country have even lower fatality rate than the national average.

Health Secretary informed that around 55 thousand new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 27 lakh 2 thousand 743. Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is six lakh 73 thousand 166. He said the active cases are only 24.91% of the total positive cases. This figure is also exhibiting a steady downward trajectory.

In a single day, 876 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 51 thousand 797.

Head of one of the Empowered Group on COVID response, Dr. V.K. Paul informed that India is working on three different vaccines for COVID-19. One of the Vaccines will enter into third phase of trial by Wednesday while the remaining two are in first or second phase of human trial. He said, Government is also working alongwith private partners on developing a robust supply chain in the country for large scale vaccinations after a vaccine is given final go-ahead.