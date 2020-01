India set New Zealand 180-run target to win 3rd T20

Opener Rohit Sharma top scored for India with a 65-run knock while skipper Virat Kohli contributed 38 runs in team’s total. India are leading the series 2-0 after winning both the matches in Auckland.



Brief Scores:

India: 179 for 5 in 20 overs. (R Sharma 65, V Kohli 38, KL Rahul 27; Hamish Bennett 3/54.