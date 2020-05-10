India sends INS Kesari with Medical Assistance Teams, essential medicines, food items

External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this was in response to requests by the countries for assistance in dealing with the pandemic.

The Medical Assistance Teams will be deployed in Mauritius and Comoros and help the governments deal with COVID emergency and dengue fever. The Ship will deliver consignments of COVID related essential medicines to Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles and about 600 tonnes of food items to Maldives. In addition, in case of Mauritius, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines is also being sent.

The consignments meant for Madagascar and Comoros also includes Hydroxychloroquine tablets, which have already been sent earlier to Mauritius, Maldives and Seychelles.

In line with its time-tested role as the first responder in the region, India has already supported Maldives, Sri Lanka, Mauritius and Seychelles by providing them consignments of COVID-19 related essential medicines. A team of select medical personnel was also dispatched to Maldives to augment the preparedness of the Maldivian Government to fight this crisis.

Mission Sagar’ is inspired by Prime Minister’s vision of SAGAR – Security and Growth for All in the Region.