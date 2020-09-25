India scales historic peak, records all-time High of daily testing

India has scaled a historic peak in the fight against COVID-19. With 14,92,409 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have touched nearly 7 crore (6,89,28,440).

This exponential surge in the daily testing capacities strongly demonstrates the determined escalation of the testing infrastructure in the country.

The last one crore tests were conducted in merely 9 days. The Tests Per Million (TPM) stand at 49,948 as of today.

Evidence has revealed that higher numbers of testing subsequently leads to lowered positivity rate.

States that are testing the highest numbers are also reporting a gradual decline in the positivity rate.

The national cumulative positivity rate stands at 8.44% today.

With the expansion of testing infrastructure, the daily testing by States/UTs has also increased.

23 States/UTs have better tests per million than the national average 49,948.