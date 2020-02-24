India says ‘Namaste Trump!’

The most powerful leaders, one of the world’s oldest democracy, the other of the world’s largest democracy came together in Ahmedabad to write a history of friendship, trust and ever-lasting partnership. The camaraderie between the leaders was visible throughout the Ahmedabad leg of President Trump’s visit. The warmth shared by these leaders tells the story of their friendship. The Modi-Trump magic was witnessed by Indians when PM Modi received his dear friend at the airport and all the way to the Motera Stadium. President Trump reciprocated the warmth when he took the stage. Describing PM Modi is an exceptional leader, President Trump said that it was only his effort that has lifted millions of people out of poverty.

Thousands of people cheering in unison, Namaste Trump, India welcomed its special guest in traditional style. The air was filled with great energy and as the excitement of the crowd knew no bounds. President Trump, First Lady Melania, Ivanka Trump, everyone was mesmerised by the love and affection they received. Drawing parallels between the spirit of India and PM Modi, President Trump said that the story of India’s growth just like its Prime Minister is an inspiring one. And his story shows that India can achieve anything.

It was a treat for President Trump who till now had only heard of the rich Indian culture. The various artists from all across the country represented the Indian art, culture and diversity from different parts of the country. After the ‘Howdy Modi! event in September last year, this event has set another benchmark. The friendship between the two leaders will not only strengthen the ties between our countries but will play a decisive role in taking the country forward in the 21st century.