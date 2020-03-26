Home
India & Russia stress on international cooperation fighting COVID-19
2020-03-26
Prime Minister Modi conveyed his good wishes for early recovery of those suffering from the disease in Russia. PM expressed the hope that Russia’s efforts, led by President Putin, to fight the disease will be successful.
President Putin conveyed to the Prime Minister his good wishes for the success of measures adopted in India to combat COVID-19.
The two leaders agreed on further consultation and cooperation in addressing all challenges faced by this major global crisis, including those pertaining to health, medicine, scientific research, humanitarian matters and impact on global economy.
The two leaders also agreed to continue their close cooperation for maintaining the excellent momentum and the warm of the cordial and time-tested bilateral relations.