India, Russia declared joint winners of 2020 Online FIDE Chess Olympiad

Russia were initially declared winners after two Indian players, Nihal Sarin and Divya Deshmukh, lost out on time in the final after suffering a disconnection with the server. India had appealed against the controversial decision.

However, the international chess federation Fide’s president Arkady Dvorkovich decided to award the gold medal to both the teams. This was the first time Fide was holding the Olympiad in an online format.

India had reached the finals of the FIDE Chess Olympiad for the first time.