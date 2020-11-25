India reports less than 40K Daily New Cases

India has registered less than 40,000 daily new cases after six days. The number of daily new cases in the last 24 hours is 37,975. For the last 17 days in a row, daily new cases have been sustained below the 50,000 mark, since 8th November.

India’s testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,134 labs across the country. Keeping in line with its commitment to conduct more than one million tests every day, 10,99,545 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. India’s total cumulative tests cross 13.3 cr (13,36,82,275).

An average of more than 10 lakh tests conducted daily has ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels and is presently following a downward trajectory.

The cumulative national Positivity Rate stands at 6.87% today, less than the 7% mark. The daily positivity rate is just 3.45%. Higher volumes of testing eventually lead to low Positivity Rate.

The tests per million (TPM) has increased to 96,871 tests.

There has been a sustained decrease in the number of active cases over the past few weeks.

42,314 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

The Active Caseload has fallen to 4,38,667. Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases stands at 4.78%, following a declining curve.

The Recovery Rate has also increased to 93.76%. Total Recoveries as of today are 86,04,955 .

75.71% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 7,216 newly recovered cases. 5,425 people recovered in Kerala followed by 3,729 in Maharashtra.

77.04% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Delhi continues to report the highest daily new cases at 4,454. Delhi is followed by Maharashta with 4,153 new cases.

480 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Ten States/UTs account for 73.54% of new deaths. Delhi saw the maximum casualties (121). West Bengal and Maharashtra follow with 47 and 30 daily deaths, respectively.