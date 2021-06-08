India reports 1 Lakh Daily New Cases, lowest in 61 days

India has reported 1,00,636 New Cases in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in the last two months.The country has recorded less than 2 lakh Daily New Cases for 11 continuous days now. This is a result of collaborative and sustained efforts by the Centre and States/UTs following the “whole of Government” approach.

India has been witnessing a continuous fall in the active cases.The country’s Active Caseload continues to be below 15 lakh mark for the second day now;stands at 14,01,609 today. The Caseload is below 20 lakhs for seven successive days.

A net decline of 76,190is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only4.85%of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With more people recovering from COVID-19 infection, India’s Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for the 25th consecutive day. 1,74,399recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

73,763 more recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases.

Out of the people infected since beginning of the pandemic 2,71,59,180people have already recovered from COVID-19. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of93.94%, which is showing an increasing trend.

A total of 15,87,589tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively India has conducted over 36.6 crore (36,63,34,111) tests so far.

While on one side testing has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in case positivity is noticed. TheDaily Positivity rate standsat 6.34% today. It has remained less than 10% for 14consecutive days now.

On the vaccination front,23.27 Cr vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

A total of 23,27,86,482vaccine doses have been administered through 32,68,969sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 99,68,836 2nd Dose 68,62,013 FLWs 1st Dose 1,62,06,661 2nd Dose 86,71,758 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 2,86,18,514 2nd Dose 1,68,302 Age Group 45 to 60 years 1st Dose 7,10,44,966 2nd Dose 1,13,34,356 Over 60 years 1st Dose 6,06,75,796 2nd Dose 1,92,35,280 Total 23,27,86,482

