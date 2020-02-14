India remembers her Pulwama Terror Attack martyrs

Senior officers and other force personnel will pay homage to the fallen jawans at the CRPF training centre at Letpora in Pulwama.

As the nation mourns and honours the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers, CRPF will inaugurate a memorial to pay respects to and commemorate memories of jawans who paid the ultimate price.

The memorial has been erected at CRPF’s Lethpora camp near the site where the terror attack took place.

On February 14, 2019, a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist rammed explosive-filled vehicle on a bus ferrying CRPF jawans. The bus was part of the CRPF convoy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack. In a tweet, he said, “India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland.”