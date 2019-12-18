India rejects resolution adopted by Pakistan National Assembly in response to CAA

India has categorically rejected The Anti-India Resolution adopted by Pakistan’s National Assembly on Monday. MEA, snubbed the resolution saying it has made references to matters that are entirely the internal affairs of India. MEA said that Pakistan’s resolution is an effort to divert attention from its own appalling treatment and persecution of its own religious minorities. The demographics of Pakistan’s minorities speak of themselves. It added that Pakistan’s resolution intentionally mischaracterizes the objectives of Citizenship Amendment Act.

It clarified that CAA does not take away the citizenship of any Indian irrespective of her or his faith. Commeting on Pak, MEA said it’s laughable that the resolution comes from Pakistan’s National Assembly that has itself passed discriminatory legislations against religious minorities. Pakistan should engage in serious introspection rather than falsely pointing fingures at India, it added.

MEA also said, Pakistan must remember that India is the world’s largest democracy with all its governments elected after fair elections, we urge Pakistan to aspire for these ideals.