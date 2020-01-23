India reiterates that there is no role for any third party on Kashmir issue

He said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment for engagement. The Spokesman added that Pakistan’s attempt to create an alarmist situation in Kashmir has failed as the global community understands Islamabad’s double standard. The US President had reportedly offered to mediate between the two nations during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos.

On remarks made by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan at Davos on India and India-Pakistan relations, the Spokesman said, the remarks are factually inaccurate and contradictory.

He said Pakistan has to realize that the global community has seen through their double-standard of playing the victim card in their fight against terror on the one hand and supporting terror groups on the other.