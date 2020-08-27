India registers over 100 % hike in COVID-19 recoveries in last 25 days

Over 56 thousand patients have successfully recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Haryana and Gujarat have recorded recovery rates higher than 80 per cent.

The Health Ministry has informed that out of the total active Corona cases in the country only 0.29 per cent are on ventilators and 2 per cent of the total patients are in the ICU.

The case fatality rate also continues to show steady decline and now stands at 1.83 per cent. Assam, Kerala, Bihar, Odisha , Telangana, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have recorded fatality rates less than even 1 per cent.

The Health Ministry said that over 75 thousand new cases of Covid- 19 have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative figure to 33 lakh 10 thousand 235.

Presently, the total number of active corona cases in the country is 7 lakh 25 thousand 991. In a single day, one thousand 23 deaths have also been reported taking the toll to 60 thousand 472.

