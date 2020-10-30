India registers exponential rise in Testing | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

India has demonstrated a consistent increase in the COVID-19 testing infrastructure since Jan 2020 resulting in an exponential increase in its testing numbers. The country’s testing capacities have been ramped up multiple times. 15 lakh tests can be done very day now.

With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crore (10,65,63,440).

Nearly 11 lakh tests have been conducted daily on an average during the past six weeks.

As evidence has revealed, comprehensive and widespread testing on a sustained basis has resulted in bringing down the positivity rate. The sharp decline in national cumulative positivity rate has demonstrated that the rate of spread of infection is being effectively contained. The cumulative positivity rate has been falling progressively and has touched 7.54% today.

The declining trend of cumulative positivity rate in the past three weeks is a testimony of the wide expansion of the country’s testing facilities.

One crore tests were conducted in the last nine days. The daily positivity rate stands at 4.64%.

India continues to maintain the declining trend of the active cases. Active cases stand at 6,03,687 today. It comprises only 7.51% of the total positive cases of the country.

The declining trend of the active cases is supported by rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases have crossed 73 lakh (73,15,989). The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 67 lakh (67,12,302).

With increasing number of recoveries, this gap is continuously widening.

56,480 have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 49,881.

79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 8,000 single day recoveries followed by Kerala with more than 7,000 recoveries.

49,881 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs. Kerala continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Maharashtra with more than 6,000 cases.

517 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 81% are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum fatalities with 91 cases.