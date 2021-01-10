India registers an unprecedented hike in Testing with more than 18 cr tests

India has demonstrated an exponential increase in the number of COVID-19 cumulative tests. It has crossed the landmark of 18 crore (18,02,53,315) total tests today.

9,16,951 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2316 testing labs in the country including 1201 Government laboratories and 1115 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

High level of comprehensive testing on a sustained basis has also resulted in bringing down the national positivity rate.

The cumulative rate continues to decline as total tests cross 18 crore. The national cumulative positivity rate is 5.79% today. It has reduced from 8.93% to 5.79% in a span of five months.

15 States/UTs have positivity Rate less than the National Average. Bihar has the lowest Positivity Rate with 1.44%.

India’s Tests per Million (TPM) stand at 130618.3 today. With the increase in testing infrastructure, the TPM has also increased exponentially.

22 States/UTs have better Tests per Million population than the national average.

