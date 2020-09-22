India registers a Record of Highest Single day recoveries

More than 1 lakh (1,01,468) new recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

In another landmark achievement, the trend of very high number of single day recoveries has sustained for the past four consecutive days.

With this, the total number of recoveries are nearly 45 lakh (44,97,867). This has resulted in the Recovery Rate touching 80.86%.

79% of the new recovered cases are being reported from ten States/UTs, viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka , Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab.

Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 32,000 (31.5%) new recovered patients. Andhra Pradesh contributed more than 10,000 to the single day recoveries.

India’s landmark achievement of recording the maximum number of recoveries has positioned it as the top country globally.

The continuous streak of very high level of recoveries in the country is a testimony of the Centre-lad proactive and graded strategy of TEST TRACK TREAT. The effective clinical management and treatment protocols issued by the Union Government have been updated from time to time with the emergence of new medical and scientific evidence.

The Union Government has also allowed for rational use of ‘Investigational Therapies’ like Remdesevir, convalescent plasma and Tocilizumab. Adoption of measures such as proning, use of high flow oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, and use of steroids and anti-coagulants have resulted in a high recovery rate in COVID patients. Other measures have supplemented the effective COVID management through supervised home/facility isolation for mild/moderate cases, improved ambulance services of for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment.

Ministry of Health in active collaboration with AIIMS, New Delhi has been conducting the ‘National e-ICU on COVID-19 Management’ exercise which handholds ICU doctors of State/UT hospitals through the Centers of Excellence. Held twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, these tele-consultation sessions have played a crucial role in India’s high recoveries and steadily declining case fertility rate. So far, 20 such National e-ICUs have been held covering 278 hospitals of 28 States/UTs across the country.

The Centre has been deputing multi-disciplinary teams to support and assist efforts of the State/UT Governments. Regular high level review has ensured adequate availability of medical oxygen in hospitals and health facilities across the country. These have together have played a critical intervention role in India’s high recoveries and maintained low Case Fatality Rate (CFR), which currently stands at 1.59%.