India records lowest New Cases after 8 months; 9,102 found positive in the last 24 hours

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

9,102 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 237 days. The daily new cases were 9,304 on 4th June, 2020.

With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. The country has recorded less than 120 (117) fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months (8 months 9 days).

India’s active caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 1.66% of the cumulative caseload.

A net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Active cases per million population is lowest in the world (128). Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, UK and USA have much higher cases per million population.

India’s Cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world (7,736).

As on 26th January, 2021, till 8 AM, 20,23,809 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 4,08,305 people were vaccinated across 7,764 sessions.

36,378 sessions have been conducted so far.

 

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 2,369
2 Andhra Pradesh 1,56,120
3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307
4 Assam 19,837
5 Bihar 88,450
6 Chandigarh 1,928
7 Chhattisgarh 40,025
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345
9 Daman & Diu 320
10 Delhi 33,219
11 Goa 1,796
12 Gujarat 91,927
13 Haryana 1,05,419
14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544
15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,173
16 Jharkhand 18,413
17 Karnataka 2,31,172
18 Kerala 71,973
19 Ladakh 670
20 Lakshadweep 676
21 Madhya Pradesh 67,083
22 Maharashtra 1,36,901
23 Manipur 2,485
24 Meghalaya 2,748
25 Mizoram 4,852
26 Nagaland 3,675
27 Odisha 1,77,090
28 Puducherry 1,813
29 Punjab 39,418
30 Rajasthan 1,61,116
31 Sikkim 1,047
32 Tamil Nadu 69,027
33 Telangana 1,30,390
34 Tripura 19,698
35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761
36 Uttarakhand 14,546
37 West Bengal 1,22,851
38 Miscellaneous 43,625
  Total 20,23,809

 

The total recovered cases are 1.03 cr (1,03,45,985) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.90%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,68,719.

15,901 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

83.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,606 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,080 new recoveries. Karnataka recorded another 1,036 daily recoveries.

81.76% of the new cases are concentrated in 8 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,361 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 1,842 new cases while Tamil Nadu reported 540 new cases yesterday.

Five States/UTs account for 63.25% of the 117 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 30 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 17 and 13 new deaths, respectively.

India’s deaths per million population (111) are amongst the lowest in the world.

