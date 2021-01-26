India records lowest New Cases after 8 months; 9,102 found positive in the last 24 hours

India has crossed a crucial milestone in its fight against the global pandemic. The daily new cases have touched a new low today.

9,102 daily new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours after 237 days. The daily new cases were 9,304 on 4th June, 2020.

With a sustained, pro-active and calibrated strategy of the Centre based on ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach, the daily new cases have seen a consistent decline. This has ensured a steady fall in daily fatalities too. The country has recorded less than 120 (117) fatalities in the last 24 hours after more than 8 months (8 months 9 days).

India’s active caseload has fallen to 1,77,266 today. The share of Active Cases in the total Positive Cases has further compressed to 1.66% of the cumulative caseload.

A net decline of 6,916 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in last 24 hours.

Active cases per million population is lowest in the world (128). Germany, Russia, Brazil, Italy, UK and USA have much higher cases per million population.

India’s Cases per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world (7,736).

As on 26th January, 2021, till 8 AM, 20,23,809 beneficiaries have received the vaccination under the countrywide COVID19 vaccination exercise.

In the last 24 hours, 4,08,305 people were vaccinated across 7,764 sessions.

36,378 sessions have been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 2,369 2 Andhra Pradesh 1,56,120 3 Arunachal Pradesh 7,307 4 Assam 19,837 5 Bihar 88,450 6 Chandigarh 1,928 7 Chhattisgarh 40,025 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 345 9 Daman & Diu 320 10 Delhi 33,219 11 Goa 1,796 12 Gujarat 91,927 13 Haryana 1,05,419 14 Himachal Pradesh 13,544 15 Jammu & Kashmir 16,173 16 Jharkhand 18,413 17 Karnataka 2,31,172 18 Kerala 71,973 19 Ladakh 670 20 Lakshadweep 676 21 Madhya Pradesh 67,083 22 Maharashtra 1,36,901 23 Manipur 2,485 24 Meghalaya 2,748 25 Mizoram 4,852 26 Nagaland 3,675 27 Odisha 1,77,090 28 Puducherry 1,813 29 Punjab 39,418 30 Rajasthan 1,61,116 31 Sikkim 1,047 32 Tamil Nadu 69,027 33 Telangana 1,30,390 34 Tripura 19,698 35 Uttar Pradesh 1,23,761 36 Uttarakhand 14,546 37 West Bengal 1,22,851 38 Miscellaneous 43,625 Total 20,23,809

The total recovered cases are 1.03 cr (1,03,45,985) today which translates to a Recovery Rate of 96.90%. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases continues to grow and presently stands at 1,01,68,719.

15,901 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours.

83.68% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 9 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,606 recoveries. Maharashtra follows with 3,080 new recoveries. Karnataka recorded another 1,036 daily recoveries.

81.76% of the new cases are concentrated in 8 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 3,361 in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 1,842 new cases while Tamil Nadu reported 540 new cases yesterday.

Five States/UTs account for 63.25% of the 117 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 30 deaths. Kerala and Chhattisgarh follow with 17 and 13 new deaths, respectively.

India’s deaths per million population (111) are amongst the lowest in the world.

