India records lowest daily New Cases after 3 months | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

India has achieved several significant milestones in its fight against COVID. The new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours have fallen below 36,500 (36,470) for the first time in three months. The new cases were 34,884 on 18th July, 2020.

With a high number of COVID patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continues.

In another achievement, the active cases have drastically declined to 6.25 lakh. The total positive cases of the country are 6,25,857 and now comprise merely 7.88% of the total cases.

These encouraging outcomes are the result of a collaborative, focussed and effective implementation by States/UTs under the Centre’s strategy of comprehensive and consistently high countrywide testing, prompt and effective surveillance and tracking, quick hospitalization and effective adherence of the Standard Treatment Protocol issued by the Union Government. This success also owes to the selfless service and dedication of doctors, paramedics, frontline workers and all other COVID-19 warriors across all parts of the country.

35% of the total Active Cases in the country today are being reported from only 18 districts.

The slide in active cases in supplemented by an exponential rise in the recoveries. The total recovered cases have crossed 72 lakhs (72,01,070). This has widened the gap between active cases and recovered cases and stands at 65,75,213 today.

63,842 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 90.62%.

78% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Maharashtra is leading with more than 9,000 single day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries.

76% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala and West Bengal have contributed the maximum to the new cases with more than 4,000 cases each. Maharashtra, Karnataka follow with more than 3,000 new cases.

488 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, nearly 80% are concentrated in ten States/UTs. The deaths are below 500 for second consecutive day.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single day deaths (84 deaths).

India’s case Fatality Rate stands at 1.50%.