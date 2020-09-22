India records highest single day COVID-19 recovery of over one lakh people; recovery rate improves to 80.86 %

In all, one lakh one thousand 468 COVID patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals during the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached 44 lakh 97 thousand and 867.

The constant increase in recoveries has led to decrease in the actual caseload and currently it comprises only 17.54 per cent of the total positive cases.

Effective implementation of ‘Test,Track and Treat’ approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.60 per cent.

The total number of positive cases has now reached 55 lakh 62 thousand 483. Presently, the total number of active cases in the country is 9 lakh 75 thousand and 681. In the last 24 hours, 1053 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 88 thousand 935. In the last 24 hours, 9 lakh 33 thousand 185 tests were conducted.

