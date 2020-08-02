India records highest ever single day COVID-19 recoveries of 51,255

With 51,225 patients cured and discharged, India’s total recoveries from COVID-19 have touched 11,45,629.

With the highest ever single day increase in recovered patients in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44%. This means that more and more COVID-19 patients are getting cured and discharged.

Coordinated implementation of COVID-19 management strategy by the Union and State/UT governments and selfless sacrifice of all frontline health and other workers and COVID-19 warriors across sectors have ensured that the recoveries are continuously on the rise.

The gap between the recoveries and the active cases has seen a steady rise. On 10th June 2020, for the first time, the total number of recovered patients exceeded the active cases with a difference of 1,573 which has increased to 5,77,899 as on today.

The active cases are the actual case load for India and currently the active cases (5,67,730) account for 32.43% of the total cases and all are under medical supervision either in hospitals and in home isolation.

The successful and coordination implementation of the effective containment strategy, aggressive testing and standardized clinical management protocols based on a comprehensive Standard of Care framework, have resulted in a consistent trend of rising Recovery Rate and progressively reducing Case Fatality Rate. India has one of the lowest Case Fatality Rate (CFR) at 2.13% as compared to the global average.

