India records highest ever single day COVID-19 recoveries of 51,255 cases

This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country. With this, the recovery rate has improved to 65.43 per cent. The case fatality rate has further declined to 2.13 per cent.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry said, a total of 11,45,629 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. 54,735 new cases of Coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 17,50,723.

Presently, the total number of active Corona cases in the country is 5,67,730. In a single day, 853 deaths have also been reported taking the nationwide toll to 37,364.

The Indian Council of Medical Research said that a total of 4,63,172 tests were conducted by various laboratories within 24 hours.

Overall, 1,98,21,831 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

At present, 1,344 laboratories across India are conducting COVID-19 tests that includes 913 government laboratories and 431 private laboratory chains.