India Records all time high Export of Coir and Coir Products

While the exports of coir pith, tufted mats, coir Geo-textiles, coir rugs and carpets, coir other sorts, coir rope and power-loom mats registered growth both in terms of quantity and value.

The products like hand-loom mats, coir yarn, rubberized coir and power-loom matting showed decline in terms of quantity and increase in terms of value.

– Coir pith with export earnings of Rs. 1349.63 crore constituted 49% of the total export of coir products from the country.

– Coir fibre with an export of Rs. 498.43 crore constituted to 18% of the total exports.

– The value added items put together constituted 33% of the total exports.

– Tufted Mats topped among the value added products (20% in value).

– The export of coir and coir products never showed decrease during the period, which shows there is no chance for the coir entrepreneur to worry about the business.

– The domestic market for coir and coir products also shows an increasing trend.

– Exports are made through several ports of India out of which around 99% of the Exports of Coir and Coir Products are made through Tuticorin, Cochin and Chennai Ports.

– The other main ports of export of coir and coir products are Vishakapattanam, Mumbai, Kolkata etc. Small quantities of exports were made through roads from Kannur, Coimbatore and Rexual.