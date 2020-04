“India ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends,” PM Modi responds to PM Netanyahu

PM Modi tweeted: “We have to jointly fight this pandemic. India is ready to do whatever is possible to help our friends. Praying for the well-being and good health of the people of Israel.”

Earlier, the Israeli PM had tweeted regarding India’s decision to send chloroquine to the country.

He said: “Thank you, my dear friend @narendramodi, Prime Minister of India, for sending Chloroquine to Israel. All the citizens of Israel thank you!”