India ready to assist Bangladesh in its fight against COVID

Talking to the media after holding discussion with his Bangladeshi counterpart Masud Bin Momen, Foreign Secretary Shringla said that he had come to Bangladesh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt that the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries must move forward.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Shringla had called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina appreciated Prime Minister Modi’s gesture of conveying the message and desire to take the relationship forward.

During the meeting, various aspects of the bilateral relationship were discussed including development partnership, enhancing connectivity, revival of economy post Covid and cooperation on COVID assistance. The foreign secretary also discussed therapeutics and vaccine in the fight against corona, and joint commemoration of the birth centenary year of Bangbandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Foreign Secretary Shringla left Dhaka after concluding his two day visit on Wednesday.

– Rajesh Jha/Dhaka