India ranks first in number of organic farmers

Sikkim became the first state to become fully organic and other states including Tripura and Uttarakhand have set similar targets. North East India has been traditionally following organic farming and the usage of chemicals in the region is reported to be far less than the rest of the country. The tribal and island territories are also being nurtured to continue their organic cultivation.

The Government initiated Mission Organic Value Chain Development for North East Region (MOVCD) and Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) in 2015 to encourage chemical free farming. It also aims at assisting farmers to adopt organic farming and improve remunerations due to premium prices. Agri-export Policy 2018, has also given a major thrust in the field of Organic farming in the country. The major organic exports from India have been flax seeds, sesame, soybean, tea, medicinal plants, rice and pulses. Quick and easy certification process of the Organic produce under Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) and National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) have helped poise India to be a leader in terms of Organic produce in years to come.