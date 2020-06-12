India Rankings-2020 for Higher Educational Institutions released; IIT Madras retains first position in overall ranking

IIT, Madras retains first position in Overall Ranking as well as in Engineering.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru tops the University list. IIM, Ahmedabad tops in Management Category and AIIMS occupies the top slot in Medical category for third consecutive year.

Miranda College retains first position amongst colleges for third consecutive year Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi secures first position in Dental category.

Dental institutions included for first time in India Rankings-2020 .

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister said, these rankings help universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement. He said that the Ranking of Institutions at national level instill a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure higher rank in international ranking.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the Ministry of HRD has taken this important initiative of creating a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is being used for past five years for ranking of institutions of higher education in different categories and domains of knowledge .

He said, it is indeed a source of encouragement for all. He said that this exercise has also created a habit of organizing the data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive.

The Minister was happy to observe that broad categories of parameters identified in the NIRF have successfully captured all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcomes etc. in institutions of higher education.

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Nishank said that in order to provide facility of online practising in the difficult time of COVID-19, NTA recently launched National Test Abhyas app for JEE and NEET students and around 65 lakhs students have already downloaded the app for practicing online test.