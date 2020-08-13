India posts highest ever single day recoveries of 56,383 in a single day

With this number, the total recovered COVID-19 patients have touched nearly 17 lakh (16,95,982) today.

The concerted, focussed and collaborative efforts of the Centre and the State/UT governments along with support of lakhs of frontline workers have ensured the successful implementation of TESTING aggressively, TRACKING comprehensively & TREATING efficiently through an array of measures including supervised home isolation, and effective clinical management of severe and critical patients through the Standard of Care advised by the Centre.

With increasing number of recoveries, while the Recovery Rate has crossed 70% (70.77% today), the case mortality among COVID patients has further regressed to 1.96%, and steadily declining.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country which is the Active Cases has reduced and currently is only 27.27% of the total positive cases. The recoveries exceed the active cases (6,53,622) by more than 10 lakh.