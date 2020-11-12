India Post Payments Bank launches doorstep service to submit Digital Life Certificate

In order to make this facility available across the country, the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare roped in the India Post Payments Bank to utilise its huge network of Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks in providing doorstep facility to pensioners for submission of life certificate digitally.

The IPPB is utilising its national network of more than one lakh 36 thousand access points in Post Offices and more than one lakh 89 thousand Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks with smart phones and biometric devices to provide Doorstep Banking Services. As a result a huge number of pensioners across the country shall be able to avail doorstep service through Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevak, without visiting a bank branch or standing in a queue outside the bank branches.