India, Portugal exchange seven documents in various fields

The documents were exchanged in the presence of Prime Minister NarendraModi and visiting Portugal president following delegation level talks between the two leaders in New Delhi. The 7 documents which were exchanged include:

1 – MoU for Cooperation in development of national maritime Museum Heritage complex at Lothel in Gujarat

2 — MoU for cooperation in the field of industrial and intellectual property rights

3 — agreement on audio/visual Co-production

4 — MoU on Diplomatic training and exchange of information

5 – Cooperation agreement in field of Maritime Transport and Port Development

6 – Joint Declaration on India and Portugal Mobility Partnership

7 — MoU between Start-up Portugal and Invest India for collaboration on Start-ups.

Earlier the portugese president Rebelo was accorded a ceremonial welcome at RashtrapatiBhavan.

Speaking to media, Rebelo called India a super power and said that the India and Portugal can work for peace and sustainable development in the world .

The visiting President also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat and will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan later today.

This is the visiting president’s first visit to India. The last visit by a President of Portugal to India was in 2007.