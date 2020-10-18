India on a steady trajectory of sustained fall in active cases: Health Ministry | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

The active cases are less than 8 lakh for the second consecutive day and stand at 7,83,311. The active cases now comprise 10.45% of the total positive cases of the country.Following the national trend, 22 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases.13 States/UTs have more than 20,000 but less than 50,000 active cases, while 3 States/UTs have more than 50,000 active cases.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken rising number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 65,97,209. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has crossed 58 lakh (58,13,898). The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 88.03%.

72,614 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 61,871.

79% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra has contributed the maximum with more than 14,000 single day recovery.

61,871 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

79% of the new cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 10,000 cases followed by Kerala with more than 9,000 cases.

1033case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States/UTs account for nearly 86%. More than 44% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra (463 deaths).