India, Nepal hold 8th meeting of Oversight Mechanism

The meeting carried out a comprehensive review of bilateral economic and development cooperation projects since its 7th meeting held on 8th July 2019. Both sides deliberated on the issues and agreed to expedite their implementations.

Both the side noted the progress made in the development projects in the last one year, including reconstruction of 46,301 earthquake affected houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the operationalization of Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline, the Integrated Check Post at Biratnagar and the High Impact Community Development Projects.

Nepal has also appreciated Indian assistance in fight against COVID19 and the supply of medicines and medical equipment to Nepal by India.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government of Nepal, Officers of the Embassy of India, Consultants and Contractors engaged in implementation of the projects.

Both sides have agreed to hold the next meeting of the Oversight Mechanism on a mutually convenient date.

