India negotiating air bubble agreement with 13 more countries

Under a bilateral air bubble pact, airlines of both the countries can operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Puri said, air bubbles have also been proposed with neighbouring countries Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. Since July, India has established such bubbles with the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives.

Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.