India makes elaborate arrangements to tackle COVID-19

Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has recommended the use of hydroxy-chloroquine for treating health care workers tackling the suspected or confirmed coronavirus cases and also the asymptomatic household contacts of the lab-confirmed cases.

The treatment protocol recommended by the National Task Force has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India for restricted use in emergency situations.

The focus is now on producing COVID-19 testing kits so that testing of suspected cases can be fast-tracked apart from social distancing and ensuring that the ‘stay home’ remedy is followed strictly.

People have been advised to stay at home, so that the spread of infection can be checked. To contain the spread of the pandemic, it has been instructed to implement lockdown orders in a strict manner. Moreover, the people found flouting directions and orders will have to face action.