India maintains a steady trajectory of sustained fall in Active Cases

India continues to report a steady trend of declining active cases. The active cases are less than 6 lakh for the last seven consecutive day and stand presently at 5,27,962. The active cases are now only 6.31% of the total positive cases of the country.

Following the national trend, 27 States/UTs have less than 20,000 active cases.

10 States/UT account for 78% of the total active cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal together account for more than 51% of the active cases.

The declining trend of the active cases is complemented by the unbroken increase, day on day number of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 7,711,809. The gap between Recovered cases and Active cases has reached nearly 72 lakh (71,83,847). The national Recovery Rate has further improved to 92.20%.

55,331 COVID patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours whereas the new confirmed cases stand at 50,210.

82% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka have contributed the maximum to the single day recoveries with more than 8,000 recoveries. They together account for more than 45% of the new recovered cases.

50,210 new confirmed cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

79% of the new cases are found concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases with more than 8,000 cases followed by Delhi with more than 6,000 cases.

704 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours.

Of these, ten States/UT account for nearly 80% of the new deaths. More than 42% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra alone (300 deaths).