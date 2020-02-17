India issues demarche with Turkish Govt

In response to a media query on comments made by the President of Turkey on India’s internal matters during his recent visit to Pakistan, the Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said,

“India has made a strong demarche with the Turkish Government on the remarks made by President Erdogan on the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir during his recent visit to Islamabad. These remarks reflect neither an understanding of history nor of the conduct of diplomacy. They distort events of the past to advance a narrow minded view of the present. India made a strong demarche with the Turkish Government.

This recent episode is but one more example of a pattern of Turkey interfering in the internal affairs of other countries. India finds that completely unacceptable. We particularly reject the repeated attempts by Turkey to justify the cross border terrorism practiced so blatantly by Pakistan.

These developments have strong implications for our bilateral relationship.

The demarche was made by Secretary (West) to the Ambassador of Turkey in New Delhi earlier today.”