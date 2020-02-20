India is not complete without the vibrant culture of northeast: Home Minister

Speaking at the 34th statehood day celebration in Itanagar today, Amit Shah said that in August 2019 when Article 370 was scrapped there was a rumor that 371 will also be removed. He said that the efforts of those who wants to create difference between India and Northeast by spreading such rumours will never be successful.

He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes to make the whole Northeast a problem free region. He added before 2014 North East was geographically and administratively connected to India but after PM Modi came to power NE has been connected with hearth of India.

He said that PM Modi is the only Prime Minister who has visited the Northeastern region 30 times in the last 5 years. He said Arunachal Pradesh will play its role in fulfilling the dream of crossing the 5 trillion-dollar economy.