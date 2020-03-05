India in touch with Iran on possible evacuation of Indian pilgrims & students

Making a statement in the Rajya Sabha today on the coronavirus outbreak, he said, the government is following up with Iran authorities for their well-being.

The Minister said, a total of 29 people in India have tested positive, including three initial cases in Kerala who have since been recuperated and discharged. He said, the government is focusing on adherence to core capacities for disease preparedness and response which include surveillance, laboratory diagnosis, logistics management, capacity building of health care staff and risk communication to the community.

He said, India is in regular touch with World Health Organisation to get s on the evolving scenario related to novel coronavirus. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is personally monitoring the preparedness to tackle the situation. He informed the House that the Health Ministry along with a Group of Ministers are also monitoring the situation. The Minister said the universal screening for all international passengers at airports is being conducted.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said, there is a need to create awareness among the people about coronavirus at Railways and bus stations. Tiruchi Shiva of DMK, Derek O’Brien of TMC, Ramgopal Yadav of SP, Vijila Sathyananth of AIADMK and others also spoke about the issue.