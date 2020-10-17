India hosts virtual Summit of Ministers of Justice of SCO | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

He mentioned about Pro Bono Legal Services to provide free legal aid to marginalized sections of the society.

The Minister highlighted that through Tele-Law services initiated in 2017, so far over three lakh 44 thousand free legal consultations have been given to poor people through video conference.

He said, during COVID19 pandemic over 25 Lakh hearings have taken place through video conference at various courts of India, out of which nine thousand virtual hearings took place at the Supreme Court alone.

As part of activities of Justice Ministers’ Forum, the Minister urged SCO Member States to promote exchange of ideas, best practices and experiences in identified areas through the platform. He also stressed on widening the spectrum of activities being undertaken in the Forum.