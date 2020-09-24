India hits out at Pakistan, calls it ‘Global Epicenter of Terrorism’ 

Indian statement, while calling Pakistan the “global epicenterof terrorism” said that it continues to be the source of terrorist activitiesin India. “We advise Pakistan to cease its sponsorship and overt and covertsupport to terrorism against India. This will enable the two countries toengage and address issues bilaterally rather than distract this important forumfrom its agenda,” said the statement

“The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh havebeen and will remain an integral part of India. Pakistan has no locus standi tocomment on India’s internal affairs,” said India. Denouncing Pakistan for raking up internalissues of India at global platforms the statement said “Unfortunately, Pakistanhas misused another forum by continuing its spurious narrative about India”.

“Pakistan’s remarks today constitute gross interference in India’s internalaffairs, sovereignty and territorial integrity which is inconsistent with theCICA Declaration on the Principles Guiding Relations between the CICA MemberStates of September 1999” added the statement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had also participated in the CICAmeeting of the Foreign Ministers held virtually on Thursday. During his addresshe underlined India’s commitment to a pluralistic cooperative security order inAsia through CICA. “This is needed more than ever before,” he said. EAM also highlighted India’s traditional tieswith Central Asia, shared perspectives on counter-terrorism, and Afghanistan.He reaffirmed India’s support for CICA’s initiatives on peace, security andprosperity in Asia. EAM also shared India’s efforts in response to the COVID-19pandemic and India’s contribution to partner countries in CICA and beyond.

The meeting witnessed the transfer of the Chairmanship of CICA from Tajikistanto Kazakhstan; appointment of new Executive Director and exchange of views onthe future endeavours of CICA, including cooperation in mitigating the effectsof COVID-19 pandemic. EAM Jaishankar also congratulated Kazakhstan on assumingthe Chair of CICA and

India is a member of CICA since its inception in 1999 and late Prime MinisterShri Atal Bihari Vajpayee had participated in the first CICA Summit held in2002 in Almaty. India has been actively participating in various activitiesconducted under the aegis of CICA. India also co-chairs two CICA Confidence BuildingMeasures (CBMs) on ‘Development of Secure and Effective Systems ofTransportation Corridors,’ and ‘Energy Security’.

– Report by Abhishek Jha