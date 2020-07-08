India has one of the lowest COVID-19 cases per million in world

Chile has witnessed around 15,459 cases of COVID-19 per million population, while US over 8,500, Brazil over 7,419 and Spain witnessed over 5,358 cases per million population. The WHO Situation Report also shows that India has one of the lowest deaths per million population. India’s cases of death per million population is around 14 while the global average is more than its four times, at 68.

The Ministry said, India has ramped up the hospital infrastructure to adequately and effectively manage the cases. The preparedness included arrangement of oxygen support, ICU and ventilator facilities. As on Wednesday, there are over 1200 Dedicated COVID Hospitals, two thousand 611 Dedicated COVID Healthcare Centres and nine thousand 909 COVID Care Centres to look after COVID patients from those with very severe to very mild symptoms. Early detection and timely effective clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries.

The Ministry said, due to coordinated efforts at all levels of the national and State governments for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing encouraging results with consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases.