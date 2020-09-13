India hands over disaster relief material to Nepal

The relief material includes tents and plastic sheets for distribution to flood and landslide affected families in five districts of Nepal. In view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by floods and landslides the entire consignment will be distributed through NIWFS in coordination with local governments in the affected districts of Sindhupalchok, Kailali, Mahottari, Nawalparasi and Sarlahi in Provinces 2, 3, 5 and 7.



​This gift is part of the Government of India’s regular humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Nepal.

Please share this news







