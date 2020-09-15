India Hands over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Nepal in Fight against COVID

Remdesivir medicine is regarded as a broad-spectrum anti-viral medication for treating moderate to severely ill patients on oxygen therapy. According to medical research, the drug is proven to significantly reduce the duration of hospital stay and also diminish the recovery time of patients.

Indian ambassador in Kathmandu Vinay M. Kwatra handed over these medicines to the Foreign Affairs Minister of Nepal Pradeep Kumar Gyawali.

Earlier India has extended help to Nepal in the form of ICU ventilators, COVID-19 Test Kits, and essential medicines including Paracetamol and Hydroxychloroquine.

The medicines are part of the Government of India’s ongoing assistance to Nepal in meeting the challenge posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

By- Abhishek Jha