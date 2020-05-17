India gifts COVID-19 PCR test kits to Nepal

Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over test kits to Nepal’s Health and Population Minister, Bhanubhakta Dhakal in Kathmandu on Sunday.

The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, will enable Nepali Health Professionals to conduct PCR test on 30,000 people.

Earlier on 22nd April, Ambassador Kwatra had handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to the Government of Nepal. Gifting of medicines and test kits manifests continuing cooperation of our leaders and people of two countries to prepare, act and fight together common challenge of COVID-19 Pandemic.

These initiatives stem from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference of SAARC Leaders on 15 March 2020.

India stands in solidarity with Government, Health Professionals and people of Nepal in this hour of challenge.