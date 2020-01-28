India & France to promote mutual cooperation in area of I&B

A high-level delegation led by French Minister of Culture, Franck Riester, met Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday.

The high-level delegation of the two countries has decided to not only strengthen the existing cooperation but also to increase partnership in new areas.

Both the countries have also decided to work together in the field of film production. In addition to this, both the countries will also work together to increase training & capacity building in the field of information & broadcasting.

