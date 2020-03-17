India fights Corona

The total Number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 114 with a new case each in Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala. The Centre has taken the decision to close all the educational institutions including schools and colleges, gyms, museums, swimming pools, theatres till 31st of this month due to coronavirus situation in the country. An advisory in this regard have been sent to the State governments for implementation. Students have also been advised to stay at home.

The group of ministers put together to fight coronavirus, held a meeting where discussions were held on the overall combat strategy. The prevailing situation was assessed & further preventive measures were also discussed, travel restrictions have been made more stringent with compulsory 14-day quarantine for all passengers coming in from UAE, Qatar, Oman & Kuwait & complete bar on arrivals from all of Europe from 1200 GMT, Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs has opened 24×7 helplines for COVID-19. MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a tweet said, the toll-free number of the Control Room is 1800118797.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to share technology-driven solutions for coronavirus. In a tweet, PM said a lot of people have been sharing technology-driven solutions for COVID-19. He urged them to share it on citizen engagement platform Mygovindia saying the efforts can help many. He said, innovation should be harnessed for a healthier planet.