India Fights Corona: In a milestone, country conducts more than 2 crore COVID tests

This is pursuant to the key strategy followed by State/UT governments under the guidance of Centre for management of COVID-19 to “Test aggressively, Track efficiently and Isolate and Treat promptly”.

Effective implementation of this approach has led to ramping up the testing capacity across the country and facilitated widespread COVID testing of people.

With 3,81,027 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the number of Test Per Million (TPM) has increased to 14640. Currently, the testing per million for India is 14640. While the country’s TPM has demonstrated a steady upward trend indicating the growing testing network, 24 States and UTs have reported higher testing per million than the national average.

Testting lab network in the country is continuously strengthened with 1348 labs in the country; 914 labs in the government sector and 434 private labs. These include:

• Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs: 686 (Govt: 418 + Private: 268)

• TrueNat based testing labs: 556 (Govt: 465 + Private: 91)

• CBNAAT based testing labs: 106 (Govt: 31 + Private: 75)

For all authentic & updated information on COVID-19 related technical issues, guidelines & advisories please regularly visit: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/ and @MoHFW_INDIA.

Technical queries related to COVID-19 may be sent to [email protected] and other queries on [email protected] and @CovidIndiaSeva .

In case of any queries on COVID-19, please call at the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare helpline no.: +91-11-23978046 or 1075 (Toll-free). List of helpline numbers of States/UTs on COVID-19 is also available at https://www.mohfw.gov.in/pdf/coronvavirushelplinenumber.pdf .