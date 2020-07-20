India Fights Corona: Human clinical trial of COVAXIN begins at AIIMS

AIIMS Ethics Committee had given its nod for the human clinical trial of COVAXIN.

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research for conducting phase I and II human trials of COVAXIN.

In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

Healthy volunteers having no comorbid conditions and without a history of COVID-19, aged more than 18 years and less than 55 years, would be eligible to participate in the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.