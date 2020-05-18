India fares better than other countries in containment of COVID-19

India currently has 56,316 cases under active cases. So far, a total of 36,824 people have been cured of COVID-19. In last 24 hours a total of 2,715 patients are reported cured. We have presently a recovery rate of 38.29%.

In terms of confirmed cases per lakh population, India has so far about 7.1 cases per lakh population vis a vis approx. 60 cases per lakh population for the world as a whole.

Aggressive and early measures so far have shown encouraging results.

Meanwhile,

Union Ministry of Health has issued new guidelines on 17.05.20 to the States for categorization of red/orange/green zones. As per these guidelines states have been asked to categorize districts/ municipal corporations, or if warranted subdivision/ ward or any other administrative unit as red/orange/green zone as per their field assessment.

This has to be done based on multifactorial analysis on the combination of the parameters shared by MoHFW, which are namely, total active cases, active cases per lakh population, doubling rate(calculated over 7 days period), case fatality rate, testing ratio and test confirmation rate.

In terms of field action, States have been asked to meticulously delineate the containment and buffer zones. States have been told to ensure stringent implementation of the containment plans in these containment zones.

In the containment zones, active search for cases through the house to house surveillance by special teams, testing of all cases as per sampling guidelines, contact tracing, clinical management of all confirmed cases are the priority tasks. Active involvement of community should be sought in this regard.

Further, around each containment zone, a Buffer zone has to be delineated so as to ensure that infection does not spread to the adjoining areas. In buffer zones, extensive surveillance for cases through monitoring ILI/SARI cases in health facilities has to be coordinated.

It is important to ensure effective community awareness on preventive measures such as personal hygiene, hand hygiene and respiratory etiquettes, promote use of face cover and physical distancing through enhanced IEC activities.